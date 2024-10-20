China Holds Massive Military Drills After Taiwan’s President Vows to 'Resist Annexation' w/ KJ Noh

The Chinese Military held a series of drills around the island of Taiwan this week, noting that they were meant to serve as a “stern deterrence to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces.” The exercises notably came days after Taiwan’s new president gave a speech, in which he vowed to “uphold the commitment to resist annexation,” and said his mission was to “stand side by side with democratic countries.”

Geopolitical Analyst KJ Noh noted that the speech from Taiwan’s president sounds like it was written in Washington, and it’s yet another reminder that while the U.S. claims to support the ‘One China Policy’ (which states that Taiwan is a part of China), that hasn’t stopped Washington from gearing up for war with Beijing, using its proxies in Taiwan.

SOURCE LINKS:

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 5