The Chinese Military held a series of drills around the island of Taiwan this week, noting that they were meant to serve as a “stern deterrence to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces.” The exercises notably came days after Taiwan’s new president gave a speech, in which he vowed to “uphold the commitment to resist annexation,” and said his mission was to “stand side by side with democratic countries.”
Geopolitical Analyst KJ Noh noted that the speech from Taiwan’s president sounds like it was written in Washington, and it’s yet another reminder that while the U.S. claims to support the ‘One China Policy’ (which states that Taiwan is a part of China), that hasn’t stopped Washington from gearing up for war with Beijing, using its proxies in Taiwan.
SOURCE LINKS:
16 Oct. 2024 - China’s show of force in massive military exercises alarms Taiwan
16 Oct. 2024 - With Jets and Ships, China Is Honing Its Ability to Choke Taiwan
10 Oct. 2024 - Taiwan’s President Lai says will ‘resist annexation or encroachment’
10 Jan. 2019 - National Security Archive: Taiwan’s Bomb
10 Oct. 2024 - President Lai delivers 2024 National Day Address
21 Jan. 2023 - One of the Most Influential Ambassadors in Washington Isn’t One
13 June 2024 - How Hsiao Bi-Khim—Taiwan’s ‘Jersey Girl’ VP—Is Boosting Her Homeland’s Place in the World
16 Oct. 2024 - Beijing not ruling out use of force over Taiwan – state official
31 Aug. 2023 - US approves first-ever military aid to Taiwan through program typically used for sovereign nations
20 Sept. 2024 - Israel planted explosives in Hezbollah's Taiwan-made pagers, say sources
17 Oct. 2024 - China has ‘picked side’ in Ukraine conflict – US envoy
17 Oct. 2024 - Zelensky says 10,000 North Koreans could join Russian forces in Ukraine as he pushes ‘victory plan’
16 Oct. 2024 - NATO refuses to support Ukraine’s North Korea claims
China Holds Massive Military Drills After Taiwan’s President Vows to 'Resist Annexation' w/ KJ Noh