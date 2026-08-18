Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

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China’s ENERGY Strategy Puts U.S. BLOCKADE to SHAME + Trump LASHES OUT at South Korea | Carl Zha

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Rachel Blevins

The U.S. continues its pivot AWAY from Asia, as the last U.S. aircraft carrier has left the Pacific, on its way to the Middle East, and as President Trump announced plans to “substantially reduce” U.S. involvement in joint military exercises with South Korea.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that the U.S. war on Iran has exposed the myth that the U.S. would protect its vassal states around the world, and it has also reminded the world why China has reshaped its energy strategy with a focus on renewable, electric vehicles, building up its strategic petroleum reserves, etc.

China was prepared for this day to come, and it will survive this war. We can’t say the same for the U.S.

Follow Carl Zha on X, and check out the Silk & Steel Podcast on YouTube

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