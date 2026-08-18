China’s ENERGY Strategy Puts U.S. BLOCKADE to SHAME + Trump LASHES OUT at South Korea | Carl Zha

The U.S. continues its pivot AWAY from Asia, as the last U.S. aircraft carrier has left the Pacific, on its way to the Middle East, and as President Trump announced plans to “substantially reduce” U.S. involvement in joint military exercises with South Korea.
Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that the U.S. war on Iran has exposed the myth that the U.S. would protect its vassal states around the world, and it has also reminded the world why China has reshaped its energy strategy with a focus on renewable, electric vehicles, building up its strategic petroleum reserves, etc.
China was prepared for this day to come, and it will survive this war. We can’t say the same for the U.S.
Follow Carl Zha on X, and check out the Silk & Steel Podcast on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
16 Aug. 2026 - Trump announces plan to ‘substantially reduce’ U.S. participation in join military exercises with South Korea
17 Aug. 2026 - Trump says US to reduce military drills with South Korea after it stayed out of Iran war
15 Aug. 2026 - US pulls last aircraft carrier in Asia as Trump focuses on Iran and the Western Hemisphere
16 Aug. 2026 - FT: China’s energy strategy vindicated by Iran war
17 Aug. 2026 - U.S. and Iran Blow Through Deadline to Agree to a Broad Deal to End War
17 Aug. 2026 - Trump to Fox News: ‘If Oman gets in the way, we will bomb the shit out of them’
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 95: Iran STRIKES 2 UAE Tankers + Trump Escape Plot an Israeli FALSE FLAG
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709