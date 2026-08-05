China has moved to ban the export of drone-related dual-use items bound for the U.S., citing national security concerns, after the Trump Admin announced new tariffs on China, claiming unfounded allegations of “forced labor.”

The new restrictions come at the worst possible time for the U.S., amid reports that the U.S. Army has used “virtually ALL” of its stockpile of long-range ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles, in the last 5 months of war on Iran.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Iran has been able to force the U.S. into an unprecedented defeat, as Tehran continues to stand strong, maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz, while its close allies in Yemen control the Bab El-Mandeb Strait.

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