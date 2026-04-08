CEASEFIRE COLLAPSE: ISRAEL MASSACRES CIVILIANS ACROSS LEBANON, IRAN VOWS A RESPONSE | Laith Marouf

Iran has told regional mediators that its participation in talks with U.S. officials in Islamabad on Friday is "conditional on a ceasefire in Lebanon, warning it might also reverse its decision on reopening the Strait of Hormuz," the Wall Street Journal is reporting. This, after Israel carried out its largest wave of strikes in over a month of war, across Lebanon.
Laith Marouf, journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV based in Beirut, noted that the strikes targeted civilian infrastructure and the death toll is expected to rise, as local authorities are already reporting dozens killed and hundreds wounded.
Marouf emphasized that Iran showed its willingness to pull the world back from the brink of a nuclear holocaust, amid increasing threats from President Trump. But Iran will not back down from its demands, especially when it comes to a cessation of war on ALL fronts, including in Lebanon, in order for a deal to be made.
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SOURCE LINKS:
8 April 2026 - Iran Tells Mediators Islamabad Meeting Is Conditional on a Cease-Fire in Lebanon
8 April 2026 - Senior Iranian official tells Al Jazeera it will will ‘punish’ Israel for ‘crime’ it committed in Lebanon
8 April 2026 - Israel pounds Lebanon with heaviest airstrikes of the war as Hezbollah pauses attacks
8 April 2026 - Netanyahu says US-Iran ceasefire ‘does not include Lebanon’
7 April 2026 - Iran’s 10 point-plan for a ceasefire agreement
7 April 2026 - Statement by the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council
7 April 2026 - Trump statement on Truth Social announcing two-week ceasefire
8 April 2026 - In Strait of Hormuz, Iran and China take aim at US dollar hegemony
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