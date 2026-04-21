CEASEFIRE CLOCK TICKS... IRAN READY FOR WAR | Kevork Almassian

The U.S. and Iran are getting close to the official end of their two-week ceasefire, as Tehran pushes back against Washington’s request to meet in Islamabad for a second round of talks, noting that Iran will NOT be forced into negotiations.
But this hasn’t been a true “ceasefire,” as the U.S. seized an Iranian cargo ship over the weekend as part of its blockade on Iran’s blockade, AND Israel continues its deadly attacks on Lebanon.
Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that Israel’s plan to expand its occupation of Lebanon and to take over Lebanese gas fields is no coincidence… it wants to become a regional hegemon, and has been working towards that goal as part of the ‘Greater Israel’ project.
But the Axis of Resistance is not backing down, threatening new “surprises” if the ceasefire ends and the war officially resumes… and the entire global economy will feel the impact.
Follow Kevork Almassian on X, and subscribe to Syriana Analysis on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
21 April 2026 - Trump says he’s ‘highly unlikely’ to extend Iran ceasefire
21 April 2026 - AP: US and Iran signal new ceasefire talks in Islamabad as truce nears end
21 April 2026 - Tehran vows response after Trump says US seized ship
19 April 2026 - Israel Moves to Take Control of Lebanon’s Offshore Gas Dream
20 April 2026 - Israeli Soldier in Lebanon Sledgehammered a Statue of Jesus
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