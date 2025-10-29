Rachel Blevins

US Saber-Rattling in the Caribbean: Trump Beats War Drums Against Venezuela, Colombia | Dan Kovalik

Oct 29, 2025
The Trump Admin continues its saber-rattling in the Caribbean, with the U.S. Military killing another 14 people in attacks on boats it alleges are involved in drug-trafficking in the region. This, as Trump also threatens direct strikes in Venezuela, and imposes sanctions against the president of Colombia.

Dan Kovalik, a Human rights lawyer who is representing Colombian President Petro in the U.S., noted that the actions the U.S. is taking against the governments of Venezuela and Colombia stand to harm the citizens of each country, and in return, they are rallying around their elected leaders because the last thing they want is U.S.-sponsored regime change.

