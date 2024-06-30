Dozens of countries have expressed interest in joining the growing BRICS alliance, with high hopes of ditching the U.S. Dollar, reducing their reliance on the West, and increasing their mutually-beneficial partnerships with countries like Russia and China.

Prof. Richard Wolff, an American Economist and founder of Democracy at Work, noted that as with every empire, the U.S. has used and abused its power to the point that it is now headed for decline. While China is now the global super power on the rise... it begs the question, will Beijing follow in the footsteps of Washington and London in the past? Or will it take a different path?

