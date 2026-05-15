BRICS IN CHAOS: IRAN BLASTS MEMBERS AS SUMMIT FALLS APART | Esteban Carrillo

While Trump and Xi met in Beijing this week, the foreign ministers of the BRICS alliance met in New Delhi. The results were not good, and the BRICS summit ended without a joint statement, after it was blocked by the UAE.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during the meeting that “Iran is a country that cannot be divided. The era of American dominance is over,” and he called out the UAE’s “own special relationship with Israel.”

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that the BRICS’ inability to condemn the US and Israel’s illegal war of aggression against Iran has put the alliance “on the verge of irrelevance,” as countries in West Asia are now focusing more on local relations, with Iran exercising its control over the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia reportedly considering a regional pact.



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