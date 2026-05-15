BRICS IN CHAOS: IRAN BLASTS MEMBERS AS SUMMIT FALLS APART | Esteban Carrillo

While Trump and Xi met in Beijing this week, the foreign ministers of the BRICS alliance met in New Delhi. The results were not good, and the BRICS summit ended without a joint statement, after it was blocked by the UAE.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during the meeting that “Iran is a country that cannot be divided. The era of American dominance is over,” and he called out the UAE’s “own special relationship with Israel.”
Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that the BRICS’ inability to condemn the US and Israel’s illegal war of aggression against Iran has put the alliance “on the verge of irrelevance,” as countries in West Asia are now focusing more on local relations, with Iran exercising its control over the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia reportedly considering a regional pact.
Follow Esteban Carrillo on X, and Subscribe to The Cradle on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
15 May 2026 - Trump wraps up warm China trip with few clear wins
14 May 2026 - China’s Xi warns Trump that differences over Taiwan could lead to conflict
14 May 2026 - As Trump Meets Xi, Iran Lets Chinese Ships Through Strait of Hormuz
15 May 2026 - Ali Hashem on X: “A well-informed Iranian source has told me that Tehran has officially received the American response to Iran’s proposal, and Washington has rejected Iran’s conditions in their entirety.”
15 May 2026 - BRICS summit ends with no joint statement amid deepening Iran, UAE row
15 May 2026 - India Fails to Bridge Divide Over Iran War at BRICS Summit
14 May 2026 - Saudi Arabia floats Middle Eastern non-aggression pact with Iran
14 May 2026 - US blockade and closure of Strait of Hormuz pushes Cuba to total fuel collapse
14 May 2026 - CIA chief visits Cuba as Trump urges sweeping changes
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 83: U.S. FAILS TO PRESSURE CHINA ON IRAN + CIA CHIEF MAKES OMINOUS VISIT TO CUBA
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709