At least nine people were killed, and nearly 3,000 wounded, according to the latest reports, after pagers that were used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday.

Lebanon's information minister said the government condemned the attack as an act of “Israeli aggression,” and Hezbollah blamed Israel, and said it would receive “its fair punishment.”

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that the affected pagers appear to be from a shipment that Hezbollah received recently that had gone through multiple checkpoints in multiple countries before reaching their destination—an indicator that Israel planned this attack in advance, and then waited for the time to inflict terror on the people of Lebanon.

