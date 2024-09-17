BREAKING: Pagers Explode Across Lebanon in Israeli Attack Against Hezbollah w/ Elijah J. Magnier
At least nine people were killed, and nearly 3,000 wounded, according to the latest reports, after pagers that were used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday.
Lebanon's information minister said the government condemned the attack as an act of “Israeli aggression,” and Hezbollah blamed Israel, and said it would receive “its fair punishment.”
Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that the affected pagers appear to be from a shipment that Hezbollah received recently that had gone through multiple checkpoints in multiple countries before reaching their destination—an indicator that Israel planned this attack in advance, and then waited for the time to inflict terror on the people of Lebanon.
Excellent interview. I am feeling that a widespread conflict in the Middle East will soon be erupting. Israel has made their intentions very clear and they will not have diplomatic talks to ease the tensions. There can only be one result: violence. And with the western neocons feeding the flames in Ukraine, it appears that a wider conflict will begin in that part of the World also. We will see what happens. I don’t have ESP, but I almost feel like a seer in these conflicts. I pray that I am incorrect and rational people take the helm to deescalate these situations. But, do we have anyone “rational” to deescalate? I don’t see anyone.
