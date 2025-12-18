Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Transcript

US Oil Blockade on Venezuela 'AN ACT OF WAR' + NATO to Seize Russian Tankers? | Col. Larry Wilkerson

Rachel Blevins
Dec 18, 2025

Tensions are on the rise, as the Trump Admin has announced an oil blockade against Venezuela, and Caracas has declared that its oil trade will continue, with the Venezuelan Navy escorting tankers at sea. This now raises the question of what action Trump will take, with an increased U.S. Military buildup in the Caribbean.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that it’s not just Venezuela where tensions are soaring… it could also soon be in the Baltic Sea, where he said that surrounding NATO members are considering seizing Russian oil tankers to target what they describe as Moscow’s “shadow fleet.”

