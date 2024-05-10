Biden's 'Red Line' for Israel in Rafah: A Political Distraction After 7 Months of Genocide in Gaza
With pressure building across the country, Biden is now claiming that the U.S. will not supply Israel with "offensive weapons" for a ground invasion of Rafah, if Netanyahu moves forward with his plans as promised, putting around 1.4 million Palestinians (including 600,000 children) in jeopardy.
But while some claim this is proof that the Biden Admin does, in fact, have a "red line" when it comes to Israel, other reports are noting that Israel already has the weapons and supplies it needs for a ground invasion of Rafah, thanks to supports like the U.S.
So, while Biden tries to gain political points by making it look like he may actually hold Israel accountable for its crimes for once—he continues to make sure that the U.S. is complicit in the genocide being carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people.
SOURCE LINKS
8 May 2024: Biden says U.S. won't transfer offensive weapons if Israel invades Rafah
9 May 2024: Israel fumes as Biden signals a harder line against a Rafah ground assault
29 March 2024: Biden quietly signs off on more bombs, warplanes for Israel
21 April 2024: Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children, as US advances aid package
7 May 2024: Israel’s Closures of 2 Gaza Border Crossings Prompt Alarm Over Humanitarian Aid
8 May 2024: Rafah Border Crossing Remains Closed as Israel Tightens Starvation Blockade
7 May 2024: “The Israeli military has enough weapons supplied by the U.S. and other partners to conduct the Rafah operation if it chooses to cast aside U.S. objections, the first official said”
1 May 2024: Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked Jordanian aid convoys on way to Gaza
8 May 2024: US paused Israel weapons shipment due to Rafah, US defense secretary says
I have to reiterate, Rachel - REALLY, REALLY excellent commentary! I appreciate the total accuracy of your message, but also the passion with which you convey it. Tremendous!
Right on point, once again, Rachel! Great job.