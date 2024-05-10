With pressure building across the country, Biden is now claiming that the U.S. will not supply Israel with "offensive weapons" for a ground invasion of Rafah, if Netanyahu moves forward with his plans as promised, putting around 1.4 million Palestinians (including 600,000 children) in jeopardy.

But while some claim this is proof that the Biden Admin does, in fact, have a "red line" when it comes to Israel, other reports are noting that Israel already has the weapons and supplies it needs for a ground invasion of Rafah, thanks to supports like the U.S.

So, while Biden tries to gain political points by making it look like he may actually hold Israel accountable for its crimes for once—he continues to make sure that the U.S. is complicit in the genocide being carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people.

