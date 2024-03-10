The U.S. President is doubling down on his support for Israel, claiming that "there’s no red line," as Netanyahu has made it clear that no form of international pressure is going to convince him to pull back from plans to invade Rafah.

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that as Israel prepares for a ground invasion that is putting around 1.5 Million Palestinians—the majority of whom have already been forced to flee their homes—at risk, the U.S. is fully in support, knowing that the goal is to fulfilling Israel's ultimate plan of forcing the Palestinian population out of the Gaza Strip for good.

