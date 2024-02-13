“We are willing to negotiate,” Putin said during his interview with Tucker Carlson, noting that the U.S. should "tell the current Ukrainian leadership to stop and come to the negotiating table."

But the Biden Admin has been quick to dismiss the Russian president's offer, as Washington is only in favor of one thing: More War.

That also continues to be the case in Gaza where Israel killed dozens of Palestinians overnight in Rafah, where around 1.4 MILLION people are seeking refuge after their homes were destroyed by Israel in other parts of the besieged enclave. But that hasn't stopped Netanyahu from his planned ground invasion of the city, as he continues to commit genocide in broad daylight, fueled by the U.S.

