The annual State of the Union started off sounding like a war-time address from President Biden, as he called for more support for Ukraine and warned about the dangers of Hitler, Putin and Trump (in that order). But while Biden rallies for more lethal aid for Kiev, he's also doing everything in his power to keep the bombs flowing to Israel, as it commits genocide in Gaza.

Independent Journalist Sam Husseini noted that the Biden Admin's latest attempts to save face by air-dropping aid to the Palestinians or planning to build a port for aid off of the Gaza coast are meaningless when they continue to fully back Israel's assault.

With more than half a million Palestinians on the brink of famine, they have weeks, if not days before dire help is needed.

