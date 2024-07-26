Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office, days after his team released a statement saying he was dropping out of the 2024 election , and he claimed that he is “the first president in this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world.”

Yet not only is the U.S. actively bombing Yemen, but it's also fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, trying to provoke a proxy war against China in Taiwan, enabling Israel's genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza, has U.S. troops illegally occupying Syria, and the list goes on and on...

Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson noted that from Biden's sudden resignation from the 2024 race, to the Democrats anointing Harris as his successor, to the recent assassination attempt against Trump... Americans should be very concerned about the state of their government.