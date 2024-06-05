Biden went from refusing to use the term "ceasefire," to presenting a three-phrase plan that is said to be aimed at leading to an end to Israel's war in Gaza, and even Israel seems to be confused. This, as the same U.S. that vetoed multiple UN Security Council resolutions demanding a ceasefire, is now claiming to be in favor of one...

Prof. Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer who represented Bosnia in a genocide case at the ICJ and won two orders in their favor, noted that if the U.S. proposal looks "too good to be true" ...that's because it is, as this is yet another attempt to distract from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and the U.S. involvement making it possible.