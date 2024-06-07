Biden is rewriting history once again, as he gave a speech on D-Day attempting to rally support for Ukraine, comparing Russia to Nazi Germany, and celebrating Russian deaths while using statistics Zelensky could only dream of...

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Biden's egregious comments attempting to erase the price the Soviet Union paid to save the world from Nazi Germany, come as Zelensky is begging world leaders to attend his "Not Peace" summit in Switzerland, where even German Chancellor Scholz has admitted the meeting is just about trying to garner more support for Ukraine to continue NATO's proxy war against Russia.

