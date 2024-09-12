Both Biden and Blinken have now indicated that the White House is getting ready to lift restrictions on the long-range missiles the U.S. sends Kiev, and grant Zelensky's wish to use the weapons deep inside Russian territory, despite previous concerns that it would lead to a direct conflict between Washington and Moscow.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that from Abrams tanks to F-16 fighter jets to ATACMS, the Biden Admin continues down the slippery slopes towards war with Russia, out of desperation, because nothing they are doing for Kiev is resulting in success. And that is becoming abundantly clear as Russian forces continue to advance in the Donbass….

