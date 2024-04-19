The U.S. submitted a new set of assurances to London's high court this week, in an effort to force the extradition of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to face charges that could put him in prison for life. But those "assurances" related to whether Assange would be granted First Amendment rights as a foreign national, and whether he would face the death penalty in violation of extradition law, were riddled with loopholes.

Independent Journalist and Editor of The Dissenter Newsletter, Kevin Gosztola, noted that the concerns surrounding the U.S. Government's treatment of Assange also extend to additional charges they could levy against him if he is extradited, as the current charges only pertain to the initial leaks, and don't include other key troves like the Vault 7 leaks.

