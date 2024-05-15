While the U.S. continues to provide unconditional military, political and public support for Israel, members of the Biden Admin are finally starting to say the quiet part out loud, with Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell admitting the "total victory" over Hamas that Israel claims to be pursuing is not "likely or possible."

Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat noted that this reality was obvious from the start, especially given the fact that the Palestinian resistance is a movement made up of people living under Israeli oppression who are fighting for their lands and their basic rights.

