The White House is claiming they don't know what Netanyahu is talking about, after the Israeli prime minister released a video accusing the U.S. of withholding weapons from Israel. As the Biden Admin was quick to note, while they did withhold a single shipment that was set to be used on Rafah... they have been providing billions of dollars in lethal aid to Israel otherwise.

Palestinian-American Journalist Dr. Ramzy Baroud noted that the pressure is building on Israel from the international community, but it's also building on the United States, because Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people wouldn't be possible without U.S. support.

