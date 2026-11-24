NATO is directing and facilitating the increase in drone attacks on Russia… from a cargo ship in the Baltic Sea, to a warship docked off of the Mediterranean Sea, to the Crimean Bridge.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that NATO is desperate to respond to recent Russian attacks on the alliance’s “shadow fleet,” as members try and fail to transport weapons to Ukraine. The increasing frustration from Brussels is a reminder that Russia’s war of attrition is working, and Kiev’s logistics are collapsing.



Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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