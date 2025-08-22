Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Deal is Trojan Horse for Iran | Ehsan Safarnejad

Iran’s defense minister is now warning that “at the slightest sign of Israeli misadventure, Iran will use newer, more sophisticated missiles,” instead of the older models used in the last round of Iranian retaliation, and Iran’s Chief of General Staff is warning, “We will have NO red lines in responding to Israel if they choose to attack Iran.”
Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that after a history of maintaining a defensive position, we are watching Iran realize it must change to an offensive posture in order to survive, with threats coming from all around.
The newest of which is the plan to use a U.S.-brokered peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan to establish the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” along the Zangezur corridor, which would give the U.S. access to a portion of Iran’s border.
SOURCE LINKS:
20 Aug. 2025 - Iran says it will use more advanced missiles if Israel attacks again
20 Aug. 2025 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “‘We will have NO red lines in responding to Israel if they choose to attack Iran’ — Iran's Chief of General Staff + ‘At the slightest sign of Israeli misadventure, Iran will use newer, more sophisticated missiles’ — Iran's Minister of Defense”
21 Aug. 2025 - Iran’s navy launches country’s first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
19 Aug. 2025 - Armenia reassures visiting Iran leader it will control Azerbaijan corridor
19 Aug. 2025 - Iran, Armenia sign 10 cooperation deals during Pezeshkian visit
