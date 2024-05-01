April 2024 Recap
Hey y’all, this month came and went in what feels like the blink of an eye! I wanted to go through a quick recap of the videos and interviews I’ve published, just in case you missed anything! Here’s what happened in April:
PALESTINE / ISRAEL / IRAN
04/02 - Israel Destroys Iranian Consulate Building + Kills Aid Workers in Spree of Strikes on Syria, Gaza
04/03 - Horrific Details of Israel's Attack on Aid Workers Revealed w/ Kevork Almassian
04/08 - Israel Awaits Iran Retaliation + Biden Backs Down from Threats to Cut Israel Support w/ Said Arikat
04/10 - Nicaragua Takes Germany to the World Court for Enabling Israel's Genocide w/ Prof. Francis Boyle
04/15 - Iran Retaliates for Israeli Consulate Attack + The US, UK and Jordan Protect Israel w/ Marwa Osman
04/16 - Report: U.S. Asked Iran to Allow a 'Symbolic Strike' from Israel w/ Sharmine Narwani
04/19 - U.S. Vetoes Palestine State Membership at UN Security Council w/ Sam Husseini
04/19 - Israeli Security Chief Decries 'LAME' Strike on Iran, as Tehran Downplays Attack w/ Mark Sleboda
04/29 - The U.S. Follows Orders as Netanyahu Demands Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Protesters w/ Said Arikat
04/30 - Netanyahu Doubles Down on Rafah Invasion Plans, Despite Ceasefire Talks w/ Elijah J. Magnier
