U.S. LOSES APACHE HELICOPTER NEAR HORMUZ + SATELLITE CONFIRMS IRAN HIT ISRAELI BASE | Elijah Magnier

President Trump is blaming Iran and vowing a response, after a $52 Million U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz and both pilots were reportedly rescued. Iranian officials have been quoted as saying the helicopter wasn’t flying over international waters, and came too close to the Strait.
Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that the recent increase in clashes should not come as a surprise, as Iran presented its “Rules of Engagement” for Lebanon, and Israel seems incapable of backing away from attacks on the Lebanese people that will trigger an Iranian retaliation.
Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website
SOURCE LINKS:
9 June 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”
9 June 2026 - Elijah Magnier: The Return of War between Israel and Iran and its Consequences for Lebanon
9 June 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “The war between Iran and Israel is coming soon. Nothing to do with the US helicopter downing. Israel rejects the Iranian ROE and will attack the suburb of Beirut soon to trigger Iran’s retaliation.”
9 June 2026 - Israel Caught Lying As Satellite Imagery Reveals Direct Iranian Hits On Their Airbase
9 June 2026 - U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz
9 June 2026 - Israel launches new Lebanon strikes even as Trump insists Iran deal coming soon
9 June 2026 - How many times has Trump claimed an Iran deal is around the corner?
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