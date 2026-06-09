U.S. LOSES APACHE HELICOPTER NEAR HORMUZ + SATELLITE CONFIRMS IRAN HIT ISRAELI BASE | Elijah Magnier

President Trump is blaming Iran and vowing a response, after a $52 Million U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz and both pilots were reportedly rescued. Iranian officials have been quoted as saying the helicopter wasn’t flying over international waters, and came too close to the Strait.

Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that the recent increase in clashes should not come as a surprise, as Iran presented its “Rules of Engagement” for Lebanon, and Israel seems incapable of backing away from attacks on the Lebanese people that will trigger an Iranian retaliation.



Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website

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