Zelensky’s Right-Hand Man RESIGNS + Putin Slams the West for Forcing Fight 'To the Last Ukrainian'

The walls are closing in around Zelensky, as his Chief-of-Staff and right-hand man, Andrey Yermak, just resigned after his properties were raided in a growing corruption investigation that has already hit multiple members of Zelensky’s inner circle, including his former business partner.
This, as media in the West are intentionally misrepresenting recent comments by Russian President Putin, and claiming he is vowing to fight “to the last Ukrainian.” In reality, Putin is criticizing those in the West who are profiting off of the war, and who are willing to continue it until there are no more Ukrainians left to fight:
“The ones attacking Mr. Witkoff are precisely those who align with this second point of view, those who want to join the Ukrainian establishment in siphoning off money while prolonging hostilities until the last Ukrainian dies. But I have already said publicly: in fact, we are prepared for this.”
SOURCE LINKS:
28 Nov. 2025 - Zelensky’s top aide resigns amid corruption probe
28 Nov. 2025 - Zelensky’s Top Aide Resigns Amid Widening Corruption Scandal
22 July 2025 - Zelensky ends independence of anti-graft bodies
25 Nov. 2025 - U.S. Army secretary warned Ukraine of imminent defeat while pushing initial peace plan
27 Nov. 2025 - ABC News: Russia ready to ‘fight to the last Ukrainian,’ Putin says amid US peace drive
27 Nov. 2025 - Transcript from Russian President Putin’s press conference
27 Nov. 2025 - Putin names key holdup in Ukraine peace process
27 Nov. 2025 - Putin restates condition for ending hostilities with Ukraine
28 Nov. 2025 - Kiev’s frontline forces in danger of collapsing – Putin
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 60: The US is Trying to TRAP Russia in a Deal Before Kiev COLLAPSES
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709