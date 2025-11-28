The walls are closing in around Zelensky, as his Chief-of-Staff and right-hand man, Andrey Yermak, just resigned after his properties were raided in a growing corruption investigation that has already hit multiple members of Zelensky’s inner circle, including his former business partner.

This, as media in the West are intentionally misrepresenting recent comments by Russian President Putin, and claiming he is vowing to fight “to the last Ukrainian.” In reality, Putin is criticizing those in the West who are profiting off of the war, and who are willing to continue it until there are no more Ukrainians left to fight:

“The ones attacking Mr. Witkoff are precisely those who align with this second point of view, those who want to join the Ukrainian establishment in siphoning off money while prolonging hostilities until the last Ukrainian dies. But I have already said publicly: in fact, we are prepared for this.”

