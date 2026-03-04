U.S. RUNNING OUT of INTERCEPTORS: Gulf States DESPERATE for Support Against IRAN | Mark Sleboda

The U.S. and its Gulf vassal states are quickly running through their supply of air defense interceptor missiles, with Bloomberg reporting that the UAE is “projected to exhaust its interceptor missile stock within one week at the current rate of fire, and Qatar within four days; both are urgently seeking additional military support from the United States.”

This, as the Middle East Eye noted that the Trump Admin is “stonewalling” requests for more intercepters, even as one anonymous former Gulf official told the outlet: “We have shot several years' worth of production in the last few days.”

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that given the glaring shortages with U.S. munitions stockpiles, he was surprised the U.S. and Israel embarked on the 12-day war last year, let alone this latest attack on Iran. And the growing desperation from Trump and Netanyahu raises concerns that they could try to get the upper hand in this conflict with the use of a tactical nuclear weapon against Iran…

