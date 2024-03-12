The mainstream media is still waking up to the fact that NATO cannot keep up with Russia's industrial capacity, with CNN reporting that Russia is on track to produce three times more artillery munitions than the U.S. and Europe this year.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the Western media need to get their numbers straight, as a NYT report from last September said that Russia was actually producing SEVEN times more artillery munitions than all of NATO.

Of course, this comes as Kiev is desperately using everything it can against Russia, including Washington's prized M-1 Abrams tanks... which have left much to be desired from their performance on the front lines.

Follow Mark Sleboda on Twitter and Substack

SOURCE LINKS: