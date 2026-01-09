U.S. Headed for ‘GREATEST DEPRESSION YET’ WW3 Will Become Official in 2026 | Gerald Celente

2026 is here, and President Trump went from declaring he wanted to see “Peace on Earth,” to bombing Venezuela and kidnapping the country’s elected leader. With the Trump Admin pushing for an endless supply of Venezuelan oil, fears are soaring that plans for another U.S./Israeli attack on Iran could be right around the corner.

Gerald Celente, founder and director of the Trends Research Institute and publisher of the weekly Trends Journal magazine, discussed his predictions for the trends we’ll see this year, which include: Dot Com Bust 2.0, WWIII Becomes Official, Gold and Silver Spike of a Lifetime, Militarization Madness, and a Gen Z Revolution.



